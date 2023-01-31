Duke’s 2023 Football Schedule Released

The ACC released the 2023 football schedules Monday evening and Duke’s season will get off to a bang as the Clemson Tigers come to Wallace Wade on September 4th.

Then there are three non-conference games with Lafayette and Northwestern in Durham, followed UConn on the road.

Then Notre Dame comes to town on September 30th.

Then Duke gets NC State, which should be an annual game, and goes to Florida State then Louisville.

November sees Wake Forest in Durham, down 15-501 to take on UNC, then up to Charlottesville and finally welcoming to Pitt to Wally Wade. Home games are bolded.

It’s a really tough schedule; nine teams made bowl games this past season. Clemson is Clemson of course and Notre Dame is no day at the beach. NC State has been tough and Florida State is getting back. Wake Forest is always tough for Duke, not to mention UNC. And Pitt is also tough. It’s a tough schedule.

September

4 - Clemson

9 - Lafayette

16 - Northwestern

23 - at UConn

30 Notre Dame

October

7 - Open

14 - NC State

21 @ Florida State

28 @ Louisville

November