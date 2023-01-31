 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke’s 2023 Football Schedule Released

And it’s not going to be easy

By JD King
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 28: A view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet during the game against the UCF Knights in the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland.
The ACC released the 2023 football schedules Monday evening and Duke’s season will get off to a bang as the Clemson Tigers come to Wallace Wade on September 4th.

Then there are three non-conference games with Lafayette and Northwestern in Durham, followed UConn on the road.

Then Notre Dame comes to town on September 30th.

Then Duke gets NC State, which should be an annual game, and goes to Florida State then Louisville.

November sees Wake Forest in Durham, down 15-501 to take on UNC, then up to Charlottesville and finally welcoming to Pitt to Wally Wade. Home games are bolded.

It’s a really tough schedule; nine teams made bowl games this past season. Clemson is Clemson of course and Notre Dame is no day at the beach. NC State has been tough and Florida State is getting back. Wake Forest is always tough for Duke, not to mention UNC. And Pitt is also tough. It’s a tough schedule.

September

  • 4 - Clemson
  • 9 - Lafayette
  • 16 - Northwestern
  • 23 - at UConn
  • 30 Notre Dame

October

  • 7 - Open
  • 14 - NC State
  • 21 @ Florida State
  • 28 @ Louisville

November

  • 2 - Wake Forest
  • 11 @ UNC
  • 18 @ Virginia
  • 25 Pitt

