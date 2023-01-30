Last time the Duke Blue Devils played Wake Forest, it was a rough outing in what was the first bad loss of the season. Duke is hoping to avenge that loss when they welcome Wake Forest back to Cameron tomorrow night, and this DBR Bites Episode 6 is here to preview the matchup.

Jason and Donald first give an update on the status of Dariq Whitehead’s injured leg. He’s not completely ruled out for tomorrow, so we discuss whether we think we’ll see the star freshman return to the court. We then get into what Wake has done since then, with a couple of tough losses and one pretty big win.

Wake had some players have some big time performances a month ago in Winston-Salem, and Duke has to shut them down. Duke’s also been shooting a lot better lately, and those trends make this an intriguing battle.

We will be back at some point after the game to provide a full recap. There’s another game later this week, but we focus for now on this big one right in front of us.