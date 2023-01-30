A Flat Duke Falls At Florida State, 70-57

Duke’s road trip to Tallahassee to take on #24 Florida State didn’t turn out so well as the Blue Devils lost 70-57.

Duke fell behind 15-12 in the first quarter and lost the second 15-10 as Florida State took a 30-22 halftime lead. After three, FSU was up 51-34. Duke rallied a bit in the fourth, 23-19, but it was too late.

Shayeann Day-Wilson was shut out until the fourth when she showed some real fire, ripping off 14 of Duke’s 23 in the final period.

Afterwards, coach Kara Lawson admitted Duke didn’t play well, saying this:

“Our players have to be ready to push through when they have a bad possession or a bad quarter or bad half. So yes, our starting group did not play well. And we’re challenged to win games if those five players don’t play well.”

Even with the loss, Duke is 18-3 and will take on Pitt Thursday.