YouTube Gold: LeBron James Melts Down And Pat Beverly Adds Comic Relief

If you missed it, the end of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics Saturday was really something else.

LeBron James drove to the basket at the end of regulation with the score tied 105-105 and the referees completely missed that he was clearly fouled by former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum.

There’s really no question about it - the officials union admitted it was a blown call - and it cost LA the win. And with the Lakers under .500, it was a costly mistake.

But what was amazing was the aftermath.

LeBron James whirled in disbelief after the no-call and fell to his knees. He was absolutely furious and rightly so. It was essentially malpractice.

After his reaction, Pat Beverly’s was even better: he went over to a photographer and got his camera to show the officials they blew it.

LeBron’s reaction was amazing but Beverly’s was one of the funniest things we’ve seen in a long while. It reminded us of story from long ago and far away where Virginia’s Barry Parkhill, we think, although it might have been a teammate, objected to a foul call and offered the officials his glasses. It was probably too funny to T him up.

Beverly had no such luck: the official slapped him with a technical immediately. Tatum and Boston won in overtime.