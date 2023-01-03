Daniel Jones Earns High Praise From Saquon Barkley.

When Dave Gittelman took Daniel Jones with the #6 pick, Duke fans had an idea of what he was getting, but New York Giants fans?

They had no idea. A Duke quarterback? Dave Brown was an admirable guy but he didn't do that well with New York and wasn’t he from Duke?

Not the same thing.

Jones had a bit of an adjustment but everyone appreciated his hard work and his efforts to team build.

Now though, it’s a different story.

Jones showed early that he had potential and fans recognized it, even if there were the normal frustrations with a young QB. Things are different now. That’s true for his teammates as well. Take Saquon Jones, who said this after New York’s 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts:

“He’s a heck of a player, heck of a quarterback. I think it really showed, not just today, but the whole season and I’m just happy for him. Hearing his name getting chanted – it’s a beautiful thing and you can finally see he’s starting to get the respect that he earns. I know everyone wanted to be a big critic of him and say this and say that, but he gave us the opportunity to play playoff football and he locked it in today. When we needed him most he came up and made big plays.”

Looks like Jones has arrived. It’s another feather in the cap of former Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who had a knack for finding overlooked players and especially quarterbacks.