Jon Scheyer On Dariq Whitehead And Jaylen Blakes

Duke coach Jon Scheyer met with the media Tuesday prior to the NC State game and had a number of things to say, including comments on Dariq Whitehead and Jaylen Blakes, who is rapidly emerging as a key player for Duke.

Here’s what he had to say about Whitehead:

“I hope you’ve seen his playmaking and passing. He has great feel for the game, it comes easy to him. I think the next step, that you probably haven’t seen yet, it’s just his athleticism attacking the basket. He started showing it in the Florida State game, he’s a guy for us, when he gets downhill, because of his passing, he can make a big impact attacking the rim. So, it’s probably the next step just getting comfortable doing that. And he’s been ready to shoot, he’s been defending. But that area, and then I would just say his rebounding. He can be a guy that can really do it all on the floor. Those two things are probably next step for his evolution.”

You don’t have to watch him long, even in recovery mode, to understand that he’s the most talented player on the team. He’s a natural basketball player. Watching him improve - and prove the skeptics wrong - is going to be a lot of fun. And he has noticed the skeptics on Twitter. Stay tuned.

As for Blakes, Scheyer said this:

“I think you guys have seen watching this the whole year, the impact that he makes just by his energy, defense, making others better, I mean he’s been one of the best passers on the team, period. That’s what we need every game. And if some games it may be, if it’s 17, I’m all for it. And if it’s two points, I’m all for it also. His impact is way beyond scoring, especially with the guys we have on this team. So, proud of him and his attitude, what he’s done. And I’ll take 17 tomorrow night, I’ll take two, I’ll take any of it with Jalen because of what he brings to winning on the court.”

All true. Blakes is a tremendous energy player and has shown he can be a defensive stopper. He’s going to be a huge asset for as long as he's at Duke.

His offense is a major bonus though.

Scheyer’s correct: his primary role is not offense, at least not at this point. But if he keeps shooting brilliantly, it’s going to be hard to not count on it going forward. His high school coach sold him hard to Duke, saying he was a four-year guy and a future captain. He looks like someone in the mold of David Henderson or Amile Jefferson - not that he’s a big man, but that he puts team first and may grow into as critical a player as those two did.