YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson’s Game Continues To Expand

When we feature former Duke star Zion Williamson’s highlights, it’s generally for the scoring and there’s some really great scoring in Monday’s 111-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

And what continues to be impressive there is that Williamson’s game is pretty simple in a sense: he’s going to get in the lane and shoot close to the basket.

And while everyone knows that’s his modus operandi, no one, other than the Grizzlies to some extent, have managed to really control him.

He did that against Philly, going around guys, darting to the basket and using his strength, quickness and leaping ability to get shots off over pretty much anyone. It’s not like Joel Embiid is a small, weak guard.

But what’s really impressive here are a pair of passes, both of which are fairly spectacular. The first is more straightforward but the second?

The second one would make Magic and Bird applaud.

Williamson finished the evening with 26 points on 10-12 from the floor, including 6-8 from the line, six rebounds and seven assists. If he can just stay healthy!