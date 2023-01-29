DBR Podcast #482 - Duke Doubles Up Georgia Tech

Well, that was certainly a fun day at the office for the Duke Blue Devils as they curb-stomped Georgia Tech by a score of 86-43. DBR Podcast co-host Jason Evans was in attendance at the game to provide a lot of perspective on things he saw that were not available to folks who were watching on TV.

Obviously, this is the kind of game where Jason, Sam, and Donald are going to see a lot to enjoy including stellar play from Derek Lively, Jeremy Roach, Tyreese Proctor, and... well... pretty much everyone who put on a Duke uniform on this day. The guys especially enjoyed the play of the big men controlling the middle and the stellar passing that repeatedly led to easy shots.

Oh, and we had a Jaden Schutt sighting too as Duke’s outside shooting specialist made an early game appearance and the podcast crew spoke to Jon Scheyer about his decision to move Schutt into the more regular rotation.