Duke Has A Peach Of A Game At Georgia Tech, Winning 86-43

Duke put together a dominant performance at Georgia Tech, crushing the Yellow Jackets 86-43.

There’s no other way to put it: Duke embarrassed Georgia Tech and if Josh Pastner’s seat was warm Friday, it’s going to be scorching on Sunday. This was bad.

Duke just dominated in every way. The halftime score was ___ and it didn’t get any better in the second half. In fact, it got much worse.

Duke played the second half like it was an exhibition against a high school team and there was nothing Georgia Tech could do to stop it. The Blue Devils were just ridiculous after the break, getting layups with no opposition, dunks when they wanted them. These were teams on two entirely different levels and it wasn’t pretty.

As we’ve seen so far this season, Tech can’t shoot well and they couldn't defend Duke on the inside either. Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and seven boards. Ryan Young had 10 points and two rebounds and Dereck Lively got nine points and 10 rebounds of his own. Christian Reeves got minutes and scored four points.

Pastner got so desperate to defend Duke insid that he tried little-used freshman Cyril Martinov. That didn’t work either and Martinov returned to the bench quickly.

But it wasn’t just the inside play. Duke dominated every aspect of this game, not least of all effort. Georgia Tech hit just 30.9 percent from the floor and only 5-22 on threes for 22.7 percent. Only Tristan Maxwell got to double figures with 10. The starters were held to 25 points total.

Our favorite play of the game was probably at 66-33 when Young stumbled after he made a layup and was on the floor. He was trying to get up and a teammate - we didn’t see who - was running by and got him back on his feet and both guys were back on defense before the ball got downcourt.

Filipowski and Lively have both been foul-prone too, with Filipowski picking up quite a few with foolishly aggressive drives and spins. Not today. He was the model of smarts. And Lively, who has had his own foul issues, stayed away from it. He was a menace around the basket on both ends and even stepped out for a three.

Jaden Schutt got minutes too and while he struggled on defense, he held his own on offense. He’ll figure out the other end as he improves. It’s important to remember that he’s moving up about three levels. His high school was small and didn't face high-level competition. It may take him a while to adjust but he’s clearly making progress.

The Blue Devils had nine turnovers but a few of those came late when the starters were pulled.

And even then the onslaught continued. Another candidate for favorite play of the game was Jaylen Blakes blocking a perimeter jumper with Duke up 81-43. He picked the ball up and got a layup and a three-point play.

He followed that up with a rebound and a steal.

Duke just never let up. It was wonderful to see them play at that level and with that intensity.

It probably wasn’t so wonderful for Tech. Already under pressure, losing at home by 43 is not going to help Pastner. We’re not huge fans of his, but we hate when fan bases and media -take South Bend’s Tom Noie who has had his knife sharpened for Mike Brey for some time now - turn on a coach. There are times, clearly, when a change is needed (Georgetown). But it’s ugly when people just want a change and run someone out of town.

That’s for them to deal with though. For Duke, it’s a happy locker room that should be brining over with confidence. And keep in mind that they did this without Dariq Whitehead, who is out with a lower leg injury.

Next up is Wake Forest in Cameron and that should be a good one.