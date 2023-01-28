Blue Devil Names And Meanings

For whatever reason, we got curious about Kyle Filipowski’s last name and the etymology thereof. So we did the natural thing and googled it. It’s Polish obviously and means habitational name for someone of any of various places called Filipowice or Filipów from the personal name Filip, which makes perfect sense.

That got us curious about the rest of the team. So here goes:

Blakes. Blakes comes from an Old English word that can mean black, dark, white or pale. But in Irish it means dark one.

Borden: it means vale of the boar. And vale means valley.

Catchings: it means one who worked in the kitchen of a large manor house.

Grandison: it’s a habitation name from Granson on Lake Neuchâl, which is Swiss.

Hubbard: it comes from older surnames like Hubert which was originally a compound word from hug and behrt which in turn mean heart, mind or spirit and bright or famous. Not too bad.

Johns: Graced by God. Hard to top that.

Lively: Pretty obvious - full of life, energy.

Mitchell: of Saint Michael, who is like God. Didn’t think to was possible to tops Johns, but Mitchell manages.

Proctor: comes from the Latin procurer, which means to manage. Good name for a point guard really. Originally meant Steward.

Reeves: also means steward or bailiff. We hope Reeves can lay down the law around the basket.

Roach: not what you think. It’s a corruption of the French word Roches, which means lives near a rocky crag. Which come to think of it, could be Filipowski.

Schutt: it’s Dutch for dweller at, or near, the fence or hedge. If you think of the three point line as a fence or hedge, it’s perfect.

Whitehead: self-explanatory. From Old English, pre 7th century.

Young: not self-explanatory. It means Son of in English. But in Korean, it means flower.

On to the staff.