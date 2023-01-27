DBR Bites #5 - Whitehead, Duke’s NBA All-Stars, And More!

DBR Bites episode #5 has a little something for everyone as we give you quick hits on a number of interesting topics. We begin with the news that Dariq Whitehead isn’t as badly hurt as feared and the podcast guys talk a bit about who may get more playing time while Whitehead is sidelined.

After that, the podcast ventures into the big leagues as we honor the three Dukies just named as NBA All-Star game starters. It is news that sends us into the record books to try to find colleges that have produced as many elite basketball players as Duke has recently.

From there, the podcast delves into the recent news that Mike Brey is stepping down at Notre Dame. We reflect on his career and talk about what could be causing so many coaching giants to call is quits recently.

And we could not go without wishing the best to Bob Harris and his family following news that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s.