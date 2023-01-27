 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Knocks Off #12 Virginia Tech In Cameron

Another big win for the streaking Blue Devils

By JD King
South Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 15: Elizabeth Balogun #4 of the Duke Blue Devils puts up a shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke women’s basketball continues to roll as the Blue Devils took out # 12 Virginia Tech in Cameron Thursday night, 66-55.

With the win, Duke moves to 18-2 and 8-1 in the ACC.

Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Devils limited Virginia Tech’s sensational Liz Kitley to four points on 1-9 from the floor (if you didn't know, Kitley is the daughter of former Wake Forest center Ralph Kitley).

Shayeann Day-Wilson paced Duke with 18 points but the Blue Devils played well individually and as a team. Celeste Taylor had her second poor scoring game in three outings but it doesn’t matter as much when the rest of your game is solid. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Elizabeth Balugon had nine points and sic rebounds and Vanessa DeJesus had 10 off the bench.

It wasn’t just a poor night for Kitley: Duke limited the Hokies to 17-49 from the floor overall.

Afterwards, coach Kara Lawson said “It’s another good win for us. I’m proud of the group,. We just keep finding ways [to win].”

She should be. Aside from great defense, which Duke is also playing, that’s something any coach would like to say about her team.

