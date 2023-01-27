Duke Knocks Off #12 Virginia Tech In Cameron

Duke women’s basketball continues to roll as the Blue Devils took out # 12 Virginia Tech in Cameron Thursday night, 66-55.

With the win, Duke moves to 18-2 and 8-1 in the ACC.

Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Devils limited Virginia Tech’s sensational Liz Kitley to four points on 1-9 from the floor (if you didn't know, Kitley is the daughter of former Wake Forest center Ralph Kitley).

Shayeann Day-Wilson paced Duke with 18 points but the Blue Devils played well individually and as a team. Celeste Taylor had her second poor scoring game in three outings but it doesn’t matter as much when the rest of your game is solid. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Elizabeth Balugon had nine points and sic rebounds and Vanessa DeJesus had 10 off the bench.

It wasn’t just a poor night for Kitley: Duke limited the Hokies to 17-49 from the floor overall.

Afterwards, coach Kara Lawson said “It’s another good win for us. I’m proud of the group,. We just keep finding ways [to win].”

She should be. Aside from great defense, which Duke is also playing, that’s something any coach would like to say about her team.