Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.

And when a lot of us were turning our noses up at Duke football in the dark years, Bob was always thrilled to do the football games and he gave a struggling program dignity.

Bob was a natural broadcaster for a few reasons. First, he’s a natural born talker and in the best way. Second, he’s highly intelligent and could paint a picture of a game like few others. And third, he’s a genuinely nice man. People say that a lot but it’s true. Bob Harris is a tremendously nice man. How do we know?

Because to our great pleasure, when he retired, he got seats right next to ours. We interviewed him at one point and he was amazing. He was not only gracious but funny and the easiest person to talk to you can imagine.

Well, you heard him on the radio so maybe you can.

He is just a tremendously, genuinely nice man and we have had many pleasant exchanges with him in Cameron. We know many of you felt that you did too when you listened to his masterful broadcasts. Bob is truly a special man.

Now though, things are not going well for him.

Shumate posted on Twitter that Bob is having some serious health issues and now requires full-time care. Wes Chesson has organized a GoFundMe for Bob and we hope you guys will support it. As you know, we’ve done and supported various fundraisers over the years. This one is special. This is for Bob Harris, who spoke to us, warmly and personally, about Duke football and basketball for decades. There is no one who has been more loyal or giving to Duke, or for as long, as Bob.

Please consider a generous donation. We know Bob and the whole family will be deeply grateful. And when you do click on that button to help, when you know you’re doing something kind for someone who has been part of your life for decades, you too can say: “how sweet it is!” to help such a decent, good man.