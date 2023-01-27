YouTube Gold: RJ Barrett vs. Jayson Tatum!

The New York Knicks took a trip up to Boston to take on the Celtics Thursday and for Duke fans that means Rowan Barrett, Jr. (aka RJ) vs. Jayson Tatum.

In one of Barrett’s first big NBA games, he was guarding Tatum when he hit the game winner.

Both players have come a long way. Tatum is now going to be a starter in the All-Star game, while Barrett has established himself as one of the leaders of the Knicks and a rising star himself.

In Thursday’s game, Tatum had a Tatum sort of game with 35 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Barrett, who is a grittier sort of player, finished with 19 points and four rebounds.

And, more importantly, he got the last laugh: after Tatum tied the game in regulation with 48.1 seconds to play before the game went to overtime, Barrett stepped up to the line and hit both free throws for a three-point lead with 5.7 left to play. Jalen Brunson locked it up with a block of a three-point attempt with time running out.

Here are highlights of the game. It’s fun to see these two members of the Brotherhood duel at such a high level.