Dariq Whitehead’s Injury: Not As Bad As Feared

Good news from Duke Thursday as coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Dariq Whitehead’s status. Turns out he has a strain of some kind in his lower left leg but no damage. So he’ll have to sit for a bit - he won’t play at Georgia Tech Saturday - but his season is not over.

That’s great news for Duke and even better for Whitehead. He has been improving and becoming a major factor for the Blue Devils and occasionally dazzling as well.

Here’s what Scheyer said: “I think he got a lot of relief once we had done the testing, got the MRI and no structural damage, which is important. So he’s relieved, I know that. We just need to make sure we make smart decisions and take our time with him.”

There’s no indication of when he’ll be back, but relief is the right word. On to Georgia Tech.