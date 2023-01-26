After 29 Games Out, Brandon Ingram Returns For The Pelicans

Former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram has been out since November 25th with a toe injury. He finally made it back to the court for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday. It wasn’t a stellar outing or anything, not that anyone should have expected it to be. He’s missed 29 games.

But he’s back and ready to get going again. The Pelicans plan to bring him along slowly but Ingram wants to make up for lost time: “I felt like was back watching again a little bit, but I know it’s all a part of the process of trying to get me back safe and continue to be on the basketball floor. I know that’s part of the process, but hopefully we can get through this and I can get back to who I am.”

In his first game back, Ingram shot just 4-18 and missed all of his three point attempts. He ended up with 13 points, five assists and five rebounds.

He’s a real asset on offense, but on defense, he’s a nightmare for opponents. The Pelicans have a strong defensive identity and he’s a major part of that.

They obviously missed him but fellow former Devil Zion Williamson was playing at such a high level that they could mask Ingram’s absence to an extent. He’s still out with a hamstring injury but his return is getting closer. And when the Pelicans are at full strength, look out. That’s a very dangerous team.