DBR Bites #4 - Georgia Tech Preview And McDonald’s Notes

Duke goes on the road to Atlanta this weekend and the DBR Podcast crew is here with a preview of what to expect against Georgia Tech. The Yellowjackets are a shadow of the team that won the ACC title a couple years ago but Duke is dealing with injuries and a lot of uncertainty coming off the loss to Virginia Tech. Plus, this Duke club has struggled mightily on the road this season.

The podcast guys dive into some of the home/road splits to identify what Duke has done wrong away from the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. After the break. the podcast dives into the McDonald’s All-American game selections. Three Dukies made the cut and the pod guys discuss which one of them they are most eager to see in action. They also spend a little bit of time talking about one of the most famous recruits of all time, Lebron James Jr., and what his recruitment looks like.

Oh, and one final note... at the request of many DBR Podcast listeners, co-host Jason Evans has agreed to a meet-up with fans of the pod prior to the Ga Tech game. But, you will just have to listen to this episode to hear where Jason will be.