This is the first season in a new era for Duke Basketball and tickets are still tough to get.

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back and the tickets for Wake Forest’ visit to Cameron are still available! Steve Forbes has done an amazing job at Wake and Weak Forest is no more - Wake is a very tough out and this should be a great game.

Today is the last day for that auction so get your bids in! All auctions end at 11:00 pm.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN has noticed.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron in this historic season and to support Jon Scheyer as he builds his program. Bid now!