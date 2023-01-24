DBR Podcast #481 - Virginia Tech Punches Their Way To Victory

Well, that was no fun. Virginia Tech, a team that has played poorly for the entire ACC season, suddenly found their mojo just in time for Duke to come to town. The Hokies went wild from long range and toppled Duke 78-75.

The DBR podcast crew is here to break all of it down, starting to the controversial decision by the refs to say, “I didn’t see nothing” when Kyle Filipowski got punched in the throat by Va Tech’s MJ Collins.

The final result overshadowed what was another stellar game from Flip, as he continues his double-double tear and shows that he can be a real threat from the perimeter as well.

The podcast guys also spend some time lamenting the injury to Dariq Whitehead. Though we don’t know the extent of the injury at this time, it sure looked bad and could not have come at a worse time as it looked like Whitehead was finally starting to become the player we know he can be.

The podcast wraps up with a little bit of humor, as we discuss some of the games we will be attending in the next few weeks and the fun activities surrounding those events.