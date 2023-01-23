After a narrow victory at home on Saturday against Miami, the Duke Blue Devils hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight! Sam and Donald band together to give you a preview of the Hokies in DBR Bites Episode 3.

The Hokies make it hard to move the ball around, and their hope is to make shots and take you out of the game. We talk about what the Hokies have done well, despite their spiraling record, and where Duke may have a mismatch.

This is a bit of a revenge game after the Hokies beat Duke in last season’s ACC Tournament final, and Duke will need to put together another good shooting game from beyond the arc if they want to win. Some of those players from that game are back, and Sam and Donald discuss how Duke can walk out of there with a win.

We’ll be back very soon to recap tonight’s game. Go Duke!