Duke Bounces Back Against Syracuse, 62-50

After the disappointing loss to UNC snapped Duke’s 10-game winning streak earlier in the week, the Blue Devils were looking to get back on track at home against Syracuse. It may have taken a few minutes to shake off the UNC loss, but after a poor first quarter, Duke got it together and beat the Orange, 62-50.

Duke fell behind 15-10 in the first quarter before bouncing back to take the second 19-9 and taking a 29-24 lead.

The third quarter was close, with Duke going up by one, 43-37 lead into the fourth.

Kara Lawson said she was hoping for more separation and in the fourth quarter got it as Duke outscored the ‘Cuse 19-13.

Shayeann Day-Wilson shot 5-8 for 16 points and had three assists.

Celeste Taylor, who was nearly shut out at UNC, scored 15 against Syracuse. She also had four assists and six rebounds.

It wasn’t an easy game and probably hard to get back on a good emotional pitch after the UNC loss. But you get those sometimes and Duke pulled through reasonably well, which is a good sign for the 17-2 Blue Devils.