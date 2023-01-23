YouTube Gold: The Weirdest NBA Fight Of The Year

In the NBA you periodically have tensions that boil over. A lot of times, this just results in jawing and the like. Occasionally, a fight breaks out, though that’s rarer than it used to be and quite expensive now.

Then there are things that really are hard to understand. Cleveland Cavalier Robin Lopez, for reasons best known to himself, likes to attack mascots. It’s a joke, pretty much, though the mascots don’t necessarily think so.

However, like his twin brother Brook, Robin Lopez is a very large man. And getting really big guys angry is not a smart thing to do.

When former Blue Devil Gary Trent and Lopez got tangled up, Lopez slow-walked him off the court and, for some reason, decided to snatch his headband off.

For his part, Trent wisely made it clear that he wanted no part of Lopez, who is 7-1 and 282. But Lopez got steamed and went after OG Anunoby instead.

A kerfuffle ensued which led to four technicals, including two on Lopez, who apparently isn’t impressed with Trent, saying that “[a]pparently Steve Trent, whatever the guy’s name is, he wanted to hold me. He wanted to hold me, that’s how good of a person I was.”

Here's what he said about the headband: “It was just driving me so insane, I had to do something. It was talking to me. Make sure this never gets aired: You know how like serial killers say the dog in their apartment building was talking? The headband was talking to me.”

Please don’t tell the mascots. They’ll be even more terrified of the twins.