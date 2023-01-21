DBR Podcast #480 - Jeremy Roach Returns

There is a medium-sized elephant in the room if you follow the news at SBNation and Vox Media, which is that the DBR Podcast might be undergoing some changes in the next month, but as of this publication, we know nothing more than to just keep plugging away with this program. Stay tuned!

That said, this episode is focused on Duke’s nailbiting victory against Miami at Cameron on Saturday, where Duke wins 68-66 in Jeremy Roach’s return to the court from his toe injury. All three of us are floored by how smooth Roach looked on the court, and that’s before we get to big plays by Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski. Tyrese Proctor seems to be finding his shot, and Duke ‘s offense is starting to flow more as we get to the middle of ACC play.

We’re looking forward to seeing what fully operational Duke looks like this season, as Jaylen Blakes was limited by a nose injury and Mark Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, and Ryan Young weren’t up to their usual selves today.

We will be back again before you know it, with a quick turnaround to a game in Blacksburg on Monday. Until then, stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail dot com!