YouTube Gold: Walter Payton

By JD King
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Raiders
Walter Payton #34, Running Back for the Chicago Bears during his final game in the American Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Raiders on 27 December 1987 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Bears won the game 6 - 3. Visions of Sport.
Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

Walter Payton was an epic talent. A running back for the Chicago Bears from 1975-87, Payton smashed records relentlessly. He ultimately became the greatest running back in Bears history, no easy task since Gale Sayers was so brilliant in his injury-shortened career.

Payton was very lucky to be a Bear when Mike Ditka, Buddy Ryan and Jim McMahon, among others, were also affiliated with the team. The Bears were completely ridiculous on defense and frankly just intimidated other teams. You could see them all but shaking.

But when Chicago had the ball, Payton ran like a dream. For many people, he defined the position.

In a bit of meaningless fun, the Bears put out a video called the Super Bowl Shuffle. Payton was the star of that, too, rapping that when I run the ball it’s like making romance.”

QB McMahon looks uncannily like a South Park character.

Anyway, Payton was a stunning talent. Check out his career highlights here.

Payton retired in 1987 at the age of 34. Tragically, he would die 12 years later after a rare kidney condition led to a cancer of the bile duct called cholangiocarcinoma.

He remains one of the most beloved figures in NFL history.

