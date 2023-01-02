Duke Enters Women’s Poll For The First Time Since 2022

The new rankings are out and as we expected, Duke enters the poll at 19 after a considerable absence.

Duke was ranked a year ago but only briefly. It’s been a while since the Blue Devils have been this well regarded.

But they deserve it.

Duke has played a decent schedule with Davidson, Texas A&M, Toledo, Oregon State, Northwestern, Richmond and Florida Gulf Coast among the non-conference opponents.

And the ACC is typically very good on the women’s side. Duke beat a rebuilding Virginia, which is now 13-1, took out #6 (at the time) NC State by 14 and Sunday beat perennial power Louisville by seven.

Still a long way to go, but it’s looking like a good year for Kara Lawson and company.