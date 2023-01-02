 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Enters Women’s Poll For The First Time Since 2022

As excitement builds around Kara Lawson’s program

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 20 Women’s Duke at Toledo
TOLEDO, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Duke Blue Devils guard Celeste Taylor (0) drives down the lane during a regular season non-conference womens college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Toledo Rockets on November 20, 2022 at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio.
Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The new rankings are out and as we expected, Duke enters the poll at 19 after a considerable absence.

Duke was ranked a year ago but only briefly. It’s been a while since the Blue Devils have been this well regarded.

But they deserve it.

Duke has played a decent schedule with Davidson, Texas A&M, Toledo, Oregon State, Northwestern, Richmond and Florida Gulf Coast among the non-conference opponents.

And the ACC is typically very good on the women’s side. Duke beat a rebuilding Virginia, which is now 13-1, took out #6 (at the time) NC State by 14 and Sunday beat perennial power Louisville by seven.

Still a long way to go, but it’s looking like a good year for Kara Lawson and company.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...