DBR Bites #2 - Schutt And Playing Time

Insights into how Coach Scheyer uses his bench

By JD King
Maryland Eastern Shore v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 10: Jaden Schutt #14 of the Duke Blue Devils saves the ball during their game against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 82-55.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

In the latest episode of DBR Bites, Jason and Sam hop on to talk about sharpshooting Jaden Schutt and whether he is likely to carve out any meaningful playing time for the Blue Devils this year. Jason took part in a press conference with Jon Scheyer earlier this week and asked about Schutt’s prospects. We let all of you listen in as Coach Scheyer responds.

Both Jason and Sam did their homework for this episode, looking back at Duke history to see whether this year’s team is using the bench differently than Coach K did over the years. While it may feel like there is a bit more depth than usual, you will probably be surprised at the degree to which Scheyer differs from K.

Don’t miss a single episode of the DBR podcast as they discuss everything happening with the Blue Devils. Remember, you can always reach out to the podcast team by writing to them at DBRPodcast@gmail-dot-com.

