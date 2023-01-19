DBR Bites #2 - Schutt And Playing Time

In the latest episode of DBR Bites, Jason and Sam hop on to talk about sharpshooting Jaden Schutt and whether he is likely to carve out any meaningful playing time for the Blue Devils this year. Jason took part in a press conference with Jon Scheyer earlier this week and asked about Schutt’s prospects. We let all of you listen in as Coach Scheyer responds.

Both Jason and Sam did their homework for this episode, looking back at Duke history to see whether this year’s team is using the bench differently than Coach K did over the years. While it may feel like there is a bit more depth than usual, you will probably be surprised at the degree to which Scheyer differs from K.

Don’t miss a single episode of the DBR podcast as they discuss everything happening with the Blue Devils. Remember, you can always reach out to the podcast team by writing to them at DBRPodcast@gmail-dot-com.