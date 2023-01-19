ACC Roundup - Virginia, Pittsburgh Triumph

In Thursday’s ACC Action, Virginia took out Virginia Tech 78-68 and Pitt dropped Louisville 75-54.

Virginia Tech got Hunter Cattoor back and it helped because the Hokies gave Virginia a tough game, but not enough.

The Hokies fell behind 10-2 before battling back to tie the game at 19-19. Virginia Tech got close a couple of times but never close enough and certainly were never ahead in the second half.

Cattoor played well in his return, shooting 4-8 and finishing with 11 points. He also had six rebounds and five assists.

More bad news: freshman Rodney Rice, who has missed all but one game this season, broke his finger and will need surgery. So looks like a redshirt year for the talented guard from DeMatha.

This was Virginia Tech’s sixth straight loss, but they played a challenging, unconventional team fairly well.

Keihi Clark had 20 to pace the ‘Hoos and set the all-time win mark at Virginia with 111. Coach Tony Bennett said maybe there should be an asterisk to honor guys like Ty Jerome who helped him get there.

Remember that Pitt team we saw in the first half at Duke? The team that was pretty ruthless offensively and really smart?

They showed up again at Louisville and, not that it’s that hard to do right now, but they still handled the Cardinals with ease.

Louisville was in the game for about 10 minutes, then Pitt took over, going up 31-18 with 5:36 left and from there it was just more of the same for the Cardinals.

Louisville had 17 turnovers that Pitt turned into 25 points, shot just 33.9 percent including 5-20 on threes. They also allowed Pitt, a team that hits about 8.5 threes game to hit 14, although they had to shoot 34 to get there. Still, 41.2 percent is much better than Louisville’s 25 percent. Pitt also had just six assists and five of those were by El Ellis.

For Pitt, Greg Elliott and Nike Sibande combined to shoot 9-15 on threes.

Check out the picture with this article. We haven’t seen a glummer basketball player since Virginia made a Harvard kid cry out of sheer frustration several years ago.

Afterwards, Kenny Payne was remarkably frank about his team, saying that

“Pittsburgh was a very good team, a well-coached team with fight. They are not overly talented, but they have a mentality that they are going to be the aggressor...At the end of the day, we shoot 33 percent from the field, 25 percent from three, who are you going to beat? We had 17 turnovers and they had 25 points off those turnovers. Who are you going to beat? They made 14 threes. 14!

“...A lot of the credit goes to Pittsburgh because they have a mentality and have the experienced players. They have fighters. One kid made a shot and started talking trash to me. I like that. I like to see a guy play with confidence. Fans or critics may say I want them quiet and act like you’ve been there before. There is a battle going on and they are the aggressor. They are the predators, and we are the prey.”

We bolded that, by the way. We’re not sure we have ever heard a coach describe his team as prey. Louisville is in real trouble, as the picture with this article suggests.

With the loss, Louisville’s dreadful season continues - the Cards are now 2-17. There are several winnable games coming up - BC and Notre Dame on the road, followed by Georgia Tech and Florida State at home. The question is if this team is too dispirited to pull a win off now.

Let’s stop for a minute and praise the Louisville fans. Despite having a truly awful team, 11,579 fans overcame their depression and apathy and turned out to support the Cardinals. While it’s true that the Yum! Center sits twice that many and therefore was at half capacity, all things considered, that’s impressive. Everything is there for Louisville to succeed except for decent players who can follow instructions. When this year is over, assuming Payne recruits well and hits the portal effectively, things are likely to be very different.

No games until Saturday, but there are some good ones: Miami is at Duke, Virginia and Wake Forest tangle, and NC State invades Chapel Hill.

