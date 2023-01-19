A Bit Too Late, Tyler Hansbrough And John Wall Have A Spat About Wall’s Recruiting Trip To UNC

When we first saw the Twitter spat between former UNC star Tyler Hansbrough and former Kentucky star John Wall, we started with Hansbrough’s response, but it wasn’t clear just what he was responding to.

Well now we know.

It started when Raleigh native Wall went on Run Your Race podcast with former UNC star Theo Pinson and said that while UNC was his dream school, Hansbrough insulted him on his recruiting visit. Apparently, according to Wall, he went up to Hansbrough to introduce himself and Psycho T said “I don’t talk to recruits.”

For his part, Hansbrough denies it, tweeting that it “DID NOT. HAPPEN! 100% FALSE I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky.”

That’s not really convincing. We’d like Hansbrough to demonstrate his education and tweet this in Swahili, in which he minored during UNC’s years of academic fraud.

We don’t know who to believe here but Wall’s story doesn’t really pass the smell test. For one, we’re pretty sure that Ol’ Roy Williams would have been very unhappy if this had happened.

At any rate, it has livened up Twitter as UNC and Kentucky fans go at it. It would have been a better entertainment in the summer, but it’s still fun.