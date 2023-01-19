 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Duke Chronicle On Miami

A good place to start getting ready

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Duke at Clemson
CLEMSON, SC - JANUARY 14: A pump fake by Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) gets Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II (1) up in the air during a college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers on January 14, 2023, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami is coming to Cameron on Saturday and we’ll get to the preview presently. For now, we thought we’d talk about this article in the Duke Chronicle.

As Matthew Brathwaite points out, Miami is a deep and experienced team and last season, they finished on a tear.

And they have what Duke doesn’t, namely lots of guys who have been there. They have Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller back, which is a great start. Last year they had Charlie Moore. who we didn’t think much of - until we saw him in person. He was tremendous.

He’s gone but Nijel Pack is holding his own.

The most interesting Hurricane to us though is Norchad Omier. First, we’re pretty sure he’s the only Nicaraguan who has ever played in the ACC, and second, he’s been damn good. Check out the video in the article where he makes the clutch block. It’s not like he flew through the air with the greatest of ease, but he got his hand there in time. The guy is a double-double machine.

As Brathwaite says, Duke is going to have to be more efficient on offense to pull off a win.

Anyway, check out his article and we’ll be back later with more on Saturday’s big game.

