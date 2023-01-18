Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Video & Analysis

Under The Microscope is a new channel on YouTube that plans to highlight a promising high school basketball player on each episode.

One of the most promising players right now, and one of the more intriguing players to come along in a while, is Maine’s Cooper Flagg.

Now at Montverde, Flagg is creating a huge buzz. He’s been listed at 6-7 but the story we linked to earlier this week said he looks like he’s grown and in this video, the guys say he is 6-9 now.

That’s impossible to know for sure and at 15, it could change from month to month. What is so impressive about him is that his game is so well-rounded. He can shoot from outside, drive, pass - it’s really fun to watch.

It’s also kind of intriguing that he has developed so fast in Maine. Maine, largely rural and with a population of just about 1.3 million, is not really on the radar when it comes to basketball, but we’ve been there before: Alaska, population 736,000, give or take a moose, is more remote and less populated but has produced Trajan Langdon, Carlos Boozer and Mario Chalmers, all of whom came out of Alaska in a span of about a decade.

It’s weird how some regions suddenly produce talent, just sort of out of the blue. It’s not like Kinston, NC, which is a small town of 21,000 souls but which has a dynamic basketball culture that has brought forth Cedric Maxwell, Jerry Stackhouse and Duke’s Brandon Ingram, among others. Basketball is eternal there. Some places just seem to fire up periodically. Lately it seems to be New England, which is also sending TJ Power to Duke.

Anyway, these guys are pretty high on Flagg, who comes from a basketball family: his mom played at Maine alongside former Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie, and he also has a twin brother, Ace, who went to Montverde with him.

Here are a couple of other videos of Montverde. Cooper Flagg is #32. Ace Flagg is #45 and Duke commit Sean Stewart is #13.