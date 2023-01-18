There’s a big game in Cameron on Saturday, so on this first full DBR Bites episode, Donald is here to help you preview Duke’s game against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Canes come in with a lot of momentum, but Donald breaks them down to the core. After talking about their record and key victories, he gets into what makes them flow on offense and how they try to contain you on defense. We discuss some of the players that you need to watch out for and what they can do on the offensive end. This team is one of the most efficient teams in the country on offense, so Duke will have its hands full trying to contain them.

Duke also has some keys to victory, and we discuss that as we prepare for an important game. Bring the noise, Cameron!

If you have topic suggestions or questions you want us to tackle as we dive into DBR Bites, send us an email to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com. Look for us in your feeds again real soon!