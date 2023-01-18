At 15-1, Duke Women’s Basketball Is Rolling. So Who’s Behind The Wheel?

Barry Jacobs posted a column here on Monday about turnaround seasons in the ACC. It was about the men’s side but what Kara Lawson’s team is doing could easily be on a similar chart for ACC women’s team, at least if it finishes as strong as it has started.

Duke women’s basketball has had a superb first half of the season. At 15-1, and with the one loss to UConn when they were mostly healthy, the Blue Devils have opened some eyes around the country.

The sense when Kara Lawson was hired was that, even though she hadn't been a head coach yet, she was a rising star. The first season was a wash and last season, Duke faded down the stretch. That could happen again, but her Blue Devils are looking really tough.

Over at the Duke Chronicle, Andrew Negus looks at the success so far and gives props to three people: seniors Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun and, of course, Lawson herself.

Duke has a tough game Thursday night as they take the short bus trip down 15-501 to take on Courtney Banghart’s Tar Heels, and you know they’d love to bust up that nice win streak.