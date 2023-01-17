Introducing A New Podcast Feature - DBR Bites

Welcome to the brave new world of the DBR Podcast. Starting today, we debut a new edition of the podcast called DBR Bites.

What are DBR Bites? They are bite-sized episodes, generally 10-15 minutes in length, that will be coming at you in between our longer podcasts where we dissect what happened in a game or deal with some other major news involving the Duke Blue Devil basketball team.

Most episodes of DBR Bites will only feature one or two of the regular podcast crew, though this one features all three guys as they talk a bit about something that happened right at the end of the Duke-Clemson game. The Clemson fans stormed the court and Clemson coach Brad Brownell had some pointed words about it in his post-game news conference. Podcast co-host Jason Evans was there and he leads us on a discussion of what Brownell was really saying when he addressed the court storming.