Introducing A New Podcast Feature - DBR Bites

Because when it comes to Duke Basketball, we know you have a healthy appetite.

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 07 Duke at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - JANUARY 07: Duke Blue Devils guard Jaylen Blakes (2) in action during the college basketball game between Duke Blue Devils and Boston College Eagles on January 7, 2023, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Welcome to the brave new world of the DBR Podcast. Starting today, we debut a new edition of the podcast called DBR Bites.

What are DBR Bites? They are bite-sized episodes, generally 10-15 minutes in length, that will be coming at you in between our longer podcasts where we dissect what happened in a game or deal with some other major news involving the Duke Blue Devil basketball team.

Most episodes of DBR Bites will only feature one or two of the regular podcast crew, though this one features all three guys as they talk a bit about something that happened right at the end of the Duke-Clemson game. The Clemson fans stormed the court and Clemson coach Brad Brownell had some pointed words about it in his post-game news conference. Podcast co-host Jason Evans was there and he leads us on a discussion of what Brownell was really saying when he addressed the court storming.

