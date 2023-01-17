Jayson Tatum Has A Monster Night And Breaks A Long-Standing Record

The Boston Celtics took it to the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night, winning 130-118 and former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum had a spectacular night, scoring 51 points and doing something else that was kind of amazing: he broke Larry Bird’s franchise mark for the most 50-point games.

Bird had four and so did Tatum prior to Tuesday night.

He wasn’t just chucking shots up either - Tatum hit 15-23 and 7-12 on threes. He also hit 14-14 from the free-throw line. Toss in nine rebounds and five assists and it was a huge game for Tatum, who is getting lots of MVP attention, including from the Charlotte crowd, who gave him the MVP chant.

Speaking of Charlotte, fellow Brotherhood members Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams had solid nights. Plumlee finished with 19 on 7-9 shooting and grabbed 12 boards, while Williams shot 3-4 for nine points. He also pulled down six boards.