ACC Roundup - Miami Wins Again

First a correction - we thought there were no games until Tuesday. However, Miami and Syracuse played at Miami Monday, so our apologies for that.

Syracuse let this one slip away. The Orange fell behind early but caught up and took a 38-34 lead to the locker room.

But Miami is legit and took a 71-70 lead with 3:46 left and that was about it for the ‘Cuse, who ended up losing 82-78. It was a nice bounce back after losing to NC State Saturday.

Miami got to the line 28 times and hit 25 while SU had 17 opportunities, making 14.

Judah Mintz, who has had such a solid freshman year, shot just 1-7 and had five turnovers.

Norchad Omier did well again despite playing against the much taller Jesse Edwards, finishing with another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. He really is an admirable workhorse inside, but he couldn’t stop Edwards, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, Syracuse falls to 12-7, which is getting close to NIT territory.

In a significant development, UNC won a commitment from 5-star guard Ian Jackson (2024), who had been considered a lock for Kentucky.

He also considered Arkansas, Oregon and LSU.

UNC has put together an imposing 2024 class as Jackson joins Elliot Cadeu, James Brown and Drake Powell.

Although one-and-dones are back on the table for UNC - Jackson says it’s his goal - Davis has done a lot to build his recruiting chops.

On Tuesday, NC State visits Georgia Tech and should win. Georgia Tech is just not that good.

Florida State is at Notre Dame which seems like a toss-up. Will Baba Miller play? He needs reps! You’d think Notre Dame should win but they have been so erratic that who can say? Not that FSU has been any better.

We can’t see Boston College pulling off an upset in Chapel Hill unless UNC just plays poorly. However, the Eagles do play hard and UNC hasn’t always done that this season, so keep that in mind.

Finally, Clemson is on the road at Wake Forest and the Deacs should be able to deal with the perimeter game. Can they handle PJ Hall inside though?

That won’t be as easy, nor will controlling Hunter Tyson.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

NC State @ Georgia Tech || 7:00 PM || ACCN

Florida State @ Notre Dame || 7:00 PM || ESPNU

Boston College @ UNC || 7:00 PM || ACCNX

Clemson @ Wake Forest || 9:00 PM || ACCNX

