Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Update

There’s no real news here per se, but it’s still nice to read: rising star Cooper Flagg says that Duke is his “dream school” again.

That’s always nice to hear, but he wisely said that there were more options he wanted to investigate, which is exactly what he should say at his age. He doesn’t have to decide any time soon since he’s due to graduate in 2025. He might be able to reclassify like so many talented young players do but he’s a long ways from that too.

So he should make sure he reacts intelligently rather than simply reacting. That said, we’d love it if he chose Duke obviously.

The article notes that he has just turned 16 and that it looks like he’s grown. He’s been listed at 6-7 and at 195, he has room to fill out. At 6-8 or maybe 6-10, he’s going to be a formidable guy to deal with - not that he isn’t already.