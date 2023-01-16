Blue Devils Win At Georgia Tech To Move To 16-1

Duke moved to 16-1 Sunday with a 65-47 win over Georgia Tech and pushed the win streak to 11. The only loss was to UConn and a rematch might be more interesting now.

The Blue Devils were behind 28-27 at the half before exploding in the third, outscoring Tech 25-13 and 38-19 in the half.

In the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils held Tech to just six points. It must have been a quiet crowd at the end.

Celeste Taylor again led the way for Duke with a terrific effort: she had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block. Elizabeth Balogun added 12 points.

Georgia Tech coughed up the ball 20 times which can’t have helped.

There are many reasons why it couldn’t happen but Duke could be having a dream season.

Naturally, no one would be happier to knock it sideways than 12-5 UNC, and the Blue Devils play them next and in Chapel Hill too.

That’s on Wednesday and should be very interesting.