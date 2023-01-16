Shocking News Out Of Alabama As Darius Miles Is Accused Of Capital Murder

Shocking news out of Alabama as forward Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder.

Facts are sketchy but it appears that there was a minor disagreement and then a young woman, Jamea Harris, 23, was slain.

Harris was in a car with a friend who fired back, he said, in self-defense. Eleven shots were fired in total.

Miles wept after he was charged and said “I swear I love you more than you can imagine.”

A few things come to mind.

First, the immediate focus should be on Harris and her family. This is an awful loss for them. This is likely to turn into a circus to an extent - you hope not, but it probably will - and that’s going to make things just that much more difficult for her loved ones and most of all her five-year-old son. How does he make sense out of this?

Second, Miles, 21, and the other man, named Michael Lynn Davis, just 20, have been charged but not convicted. After watching the legal nightmare of the Duke Lacrosse Hoax, all we can say is no one should take a prosecutor’s word for it. They deserve a fair trial as does anyone charged with a crime.

Harris and her family deserve justice, but no one should ever get Nifonged again.

After the basics are sorted out, people can revisit what this all means for Alabama. It’s not going to be good.

That said, Nate Oats will hold a presser on Monday at 12:30 CT.