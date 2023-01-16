Best ACC Turnarounds

When Steve Forbes took over a largely rudderless Wake Forest program in 2020-21, he struggled to turn things around. But not for long. A year after winning six games, his Demon Deacons, roster restocked with 6 transfers and 8 freshmen, won 25. Add six fewer losses than the previous season, and Wake enjoyed the ACC’s second-best reversal of fortune in the 21st century.

This year several ACC programs show the makings of similarly impressive turnarounds.

Neither was forecast to prosper. But, as the 2023 season reached its midpoint, both Pittsburgh and NC State emerged from the shadows of last year’s identical 11-21 records.

Twenty-one was the most losses in the history of the proud Wolfpack program, a fact mercifully overlooked by most media commentators. For Pitt the ’22 lull was a continuation of a skein of six straight losing seasons, matching Boston College (2012-17) for the most feckless run of the 21st century.

Just this past weekend the Panthers played Clemson for the lead in the ACC standings, losing by a point to the Tigers. Even with the defeat they’d already matched the school’s 2022 win total. NC State also has two more wins than in all of 2022.

The most pronounced recovery in recent times was enjoyed by Mike Brey’s Notre Dame program. The Fighting Irish lost upperclass guard Jerian Grant, their star player, to academic woes a dozen games into the ’14 season, their first in the ACC.

Without the future NBA first-rounder they spiraled to a tie for 13th in the conference. Grant returned in 2015 and, with Duke center Jahlil Okafor, was a unanimous all-ACC selection as the Irish won their sole ACC Tournament title and reached the Elite Eight.