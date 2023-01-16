YouTube Gold: Daniel Jones Has A Career Day In The NFL Playoffs

Remember when the New York Giants picked Daniel Jones out of Duke with the #6 pick in the 2019 draft and people were ruthless about it?

Baker Mayfield was a particular jerk, saying this to GQ after that draft: “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. It blows my mind. Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Good point: Mayfield was traded to Charlotte for a conditional fifth round pick. Gotta win, dude.

Which Jones has been doing and people are beginning to notice.

His teammates caught on first, realizing that he was legit in his rookie training camp. He still received a lot of criticism but some people at least saw his raw ability.

He’s much more mature now and on Sunday really showed it against the Vikings in the NFL playoffs.

Jones led New York to a 31-24 win, finishing with 24 of 35 for 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran it 17 times for 78 yards, which led the team in rushing.

All in all, a hell of a game. Whatever happens the rest of this year’s playoffs, Jones is about to negotiate a fat new deal. No way are they letting him go now.

The NFL will not allow this video to be embedded so here he is discussing his big game. Make sure to hit both links.