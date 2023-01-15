YouTube Gold: Lisa Marie Presley Duets With Her Dad Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley, as you probably heard, passed away on Thursday.

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, she had a difficult life. When she was just nine, she witnessed the death of her father in Graceland.

She had at least five stints in rehab and was married four times. After her twin daughters were born, she developed an opioid addiction.

All of the stress was bound to be bad for her health and it wasn’t a huge surprise that she had a heart attack. Her last appearance was at the Golden Globes where she appeared frail and unhealthy.

You hope she found some happiness in life but it must have been difficult to be the daughter of such a famous and troubled man.

She sang too although, like a lot of children of legends, she had some talent but also an impossible act to follow.

She did a duet with her late father of his 1969 song, In The Ghetto. It’s similar in that sense to the brilliant recording that Natalie Cole did with her later father Nat King Cole’s classic Unforgettable.

It seems clear that, like her father, Lisa Marie suffered enormously during her life. One hopes that she is at least free of that pain now.