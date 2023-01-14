Duke Fades Late At Clemson, Loses 72-64

Duke stayed with a very tough Clemson team for about 35 minutes Saturday. Unfortunately, as we all know it’s a 40 minute game and 35 minutes won’t get it done. Clemson threw a blanket over Duke for the last 5:07 of the game after Mark Mitchell followed a miss of his own shot with a layup.

It wasn’t like that for the rest of the game.

Duke really defended Clemson brilliantly in the first half with only PJ Hall being a major factor. ACC Player of the Year candidate Hunter Tyson was shut out for the first 20 and Hunter Chase was severely limited as well. Tyson finished with just seven points and six boards, well beneath his averages of 16.2 and 10.1. For his part, Chase was limited to 1-10 and just five points and one assist.

But Clemson is a tough and experienced team and when they were needed, Brevin Galloway and Ian Schieffelin really came through. Galloway had 17 and was key down the stretch, hitting a big three with 6:24 to play that put Clemson up by two. He followed that up with another basket to put the Tigers up 58-54.

At that point, it was still a winnable game for Duke but the young Blue Devils made some mental errors and, after Mitchell’s put-back at the 5:07 mark, didn't seem to know what to do.

Part of that is just down to experience and Clemson has more. when Scheffelin scored with 2:43 to go - we haven't gone back to be sure but we’re pretty sure that was when he hit the shot falling down in the lane - the pressure was on Duke and they grew tentative and uncertain.

It’s not a big surprise for a young team and you have to wonder what would have happened had Jeremy Roach been fully healthy. He would have certainly controlled the offense better.

That’s not a knock on Tyrese Proctor. He’s improved a lot and had a nine-point personal spree in this game. But in the end, like so many of his teammates, his lack of experience showed as Duke as not able to get buckets.

Of course part of that is down to the Tigers, who are always a wonderful defensive team. And while Duke certainly missed Roach, Clemson is without Alex Hemenway, who is out with plantar fasciitis. He would have helped them too.

The positive in this game?

Until the end, Duke played with considerable composure on the road, and Clemson is not an easy place to win, least of all for Duke or UNC because the faithful really get up for the 15-501 schools.

Like everyone, we wish Duke was farther along than it is, but there’s only so much you can do without your junior point guard and captain and with Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively still trying to catch up after their respective injuries. Guys need reps and time and that doesn’t necessarily happen quickly in January.

Still, this team is growing. It wasn’t able to pull off a win here but compare this trip to playing at Wake Forest or NC State. Both of those road trips were nearly disastrous - State absolutely was. This time was disappointing of course, but not a disaster, not least of all because Clemson is a damn good team.

Now 7-0 and alone in first place in the ACC, you have to give Brad Brownell credit for developing recruits who weren’t necessarily seen as great talents. PJ Hall was a consensus 4-star recruit but lots of guys are. No one saw him developing into this sort of a player. Well, not many people anyway.

Hunter Tyson was a solid recruit but again, not elite. And he was out of Monroe, NC, the sort of recruit that Wake Forest used to feast on.

Remember that he was sort of a consolation prize after Zion Williamson picked Duke. That’s worked out pretty well for the Tigers.

And consider too the improvement of Ian Schieffelin and Ben Middlebrooks. And keep an eye on Joshua Beadle too, because he’s looking like he’s going to make a name for himself soon.

And even though he’s out, we never thought Hemenway would pull 32.3 mpg.

The fact is that Brownell and his staff are terrific at player development. It reminds one a bit of Gary Williams when he was at Maryland and finding just the right guys for his system and then turning them into terrific players (or rather helping them become terrific players). When you think about it, Clemson got reallllllly lucky when Will Wade turned down their offer and took the LSU job, ultimately wrecking the program. They were reportedly going to let Brownell go. That’s work out pretty well for the Tigers too.

Duke has done well in many ways in Jon Scheyer’s first season. They’ve had three major injuries and Proctor, don’t forget, was a bit behind because he got to Durham quite late due to his commitments with the Boomers, Australia’s national team. It’s a bit bumpier than we expected maybe, but there’s been real growth. They could use what Coach K used to call a certain 12-letter word that rhymes with brother trucker but he might still emerge.

Duke was in a position to win this game against a much more experienced team and couldn't quite get there. But it’s still early January and there’s a lot of basketball left. Duke faces Miami in a week, in Cameron, then plays at a reeling Virginia Tech, then is off to visit Georgia Tech, followed by a rematch with Wake Forest at home.

There are no guarantees, but those are all winnable games.

So, as Duke World likes to say: next play.