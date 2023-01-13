Calipari’s Kentucky Situation Grows More Tense

The Kentucky/John Calipari situation continues to unfold and Thursday it got much worse after an article published in The Athletic.

The article, by Kyle Tucker, makes some startling assertions.

Secondary staff members Andrew Ortelli (assistant video director) and Riley Welch (graduate assistant) are doing the scouting. Seriously?

Very surprisingly given the prominence of the program, Calipari supposedly has a small staff, which is probably why those guys are doing the scouting: not choice, necessity.

There is tremendous tension between Calipari and AD Mitch Barnhart. Calipari has raised $30 million for a new practice facility, but Barnhart will not allow it to be built, apparently because other sports are ahead of basketball for new facilities.

Calipari’s current staff was built to recruit and he lacks assistants with x-and-o knowledge. This kind of puts a different spin on Jai Lucas’s move from Lexington to Durham after last season, doesn’t it?

Not at all surprising - Barnhart’s top choice if Calipari leaves: Baylor’s Scott Drew.

According to this video report, there is also tension between UK President Eli Capilouto and Barnhart.

Remember this past summer’s conflict between Calipari, Barnhart and football coach Mark Stoops over the basketball school vs. football school controversy? Now it looks more like a prediction of trouble, not least of all because Calipari wanted to apologize and Barnhart told him to “keep his mouth shut.”

As a minor note to all of this - not so minor to UK fans and perhaps Barnhart - according to Jeff Goodman, Kentucky hasn't won a postseason game in nearly 1,400 days. That’s amazing.

Next stop: Tennessee at Tennessee on Saturday. That’s likely to be most interesting.