Calipari’s Kentucky Situation Grows More Tense

The Kentucky/John Calipari situation continues to unfold and Thursday it got much worse after an article published in The Athletic.
The article, by Kyle Tucker, makes some startling assertions.
- Secondary staff members Andrew Ortelli (assistant video director) and Riley Welch (graduate assistant) are doing the scouting. Seriously?
- Very surprisingly given the prominence of the program, Calipari supposedly has a small staff, which is probably why those guys are doing the scouting: not choice, necessity.
- There is tremendous tension between Calipari and AD Mitch Barnhart. Calipari has raised $30 million for a new practice facility, but Barnhart will not allow it to be built, apparently because other sports are ahead of basketball for new facilities.
- Calipari’s current staff was built to recruit and he lacks assistants with x-and-o knowledge. This kind of puts a different spin on Jai Lucas’s move from Lexington to Durham after last season, doesn’t it?
- Not at all surprising - Barnhart’s top choice if Calipari leaves: Baylor’s Scott Drew.
- According to this video report, there is also tension between UK President Eli Capilouto and Barnhart.
- Remember this past summer’s conflict between Calipari, Barnhart and football coach Mark Stoops over the basketball school vs. football school controversy? Now it looks more like a prediction of trouble, not least of all because Calipari wanted to apologize and Barnhart told him to “keep his mouth shut.”
As a minor note to all of this - not so minor to UK fans and perhaps Barnhart - according to Jeff Goodman, Kentucky hasn't won a postseason game in nearly 1,400 days. That’s amazing.
Next stop: Tennessee at Tennessee on Saturday. That’s likely to be most interesting.
