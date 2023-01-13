DBR Podcast Episode #478 - Another Tough ACC Road Game

Welcome back to the DBR Podcast! W are now in the era where we break up game previews from game recaps. Duke heads to Clemson this weekend for a huge ACC road game against Brad Brownell’s squad, who are currently 6-0 and in first place in a competitive ACC.

Donald gets us started with a recap of Clemson’s season, which has featured some great ACC wins and a few decent non-conference games. Sam takes us through the Clemson roster, highlighted by a number of guys who have spent a lot of time in orange, a phenomenon Duke fans haven’t been used to in recent years. Clemson’s frontcourt, PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, have excelled this season both on the boards and from beyond the arc. Jason wonders how Duke matches up against Clemson’s offensive efficiency.

After the break, we take a spin through some recent mock drafts from both The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, and we speculate about what guys like Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell are thinking these days about their pro prospects. Do Duke’s incoming recruits have any impact on these decisions? It’s early, but always worth wondering.

Stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back after the Clemson game to break it down.