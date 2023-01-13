Duke Gets By Clemson To Move To 15-1

Duke’s win streak continues as the Blue Devils beat Clemson in Cameron on Thursday, 66-56. It was the 10th straight win for Duke and moves the Blue Devils to 15-1 on the season with the only loss being to UConn.

Remarkably, according to the Duke Chronicle, Clemson hasn't been in Cameron for four years, due to the pandemic obviously.

Celeste Taylor had another big night with 19 points. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 12 points while Vanessa deJesus added 11.

Not that it was necessarily easy.

Duke ran out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, but Clemson fought back and tied it at 26 but the Devils took a 29-26 halftime lead.

They competed well in the second half but could never quite catch up.

Although Duke won, coach Kara Lawson wasn’t necessarily happy, saying this: “I thought we were noncompetitive in the first half, and that was very frustrating to see...Clemson kept us off balance, obviously with their zone and trapping; and we didn’t have a rhythm offensively most of the night.”

Obviously the coach sees the big picture and has concerns about things that most of us miss. Nonetheless, Duke is 15-1 now and alone in first place. That’s not a bad place to worry about your issues.

In another note, sophomore Lee Volker has taken a break from the team for “personal reasons.”