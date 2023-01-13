YouTube Gold: Rakease Passmore

A lot of people were probably wondering who the recruit was who was called over to sit with the Cameron Crazies when Duke played Pitt on Wednesday night.

Well it was Rakease Passmore.

Out of Asheville but playing with Garner Road AAU, Passmore, who is 6-6 and in the class of 2024, has an eye-popping 46” vertical.

He’s still young but obviously has some spectacular talent. He started off with football where he was a quarterback but his mom put an end to that when he had a concussion.

He said he wasn’t happy about it but that in retrospect, it was a lucky break.

He says he needs to work on his ball handling and shooting. Maybe so, but he’s starting off with some wild physical gifts. There are no guarantees in basketball just as there are none in life, but if he works hard and stays healthy, he has a real shot at doing something special.

Aside from Duke, he has taken unofficials to Tennessee, College of Charleston, Appalachian State, Western Carolina, Wake Forest and NC State.