What a comeback! The Duke Blue Devils picked it up in the 2nd half to storm back to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers Wednesday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The podcast crew had to jump on together soon after the final horn sounded to talk about it on Episode 477.

Duke’s was led by offensive rebounding and several standout performances, notably Kyle Filipowski, Ryan Young, and Tyrese Proctor. However, many of the players had some standout moments, and we break them all down. The energy that the team had and the toughness they showed fueled their comeback from as much as 12 points down to win 77-69.

After the break, we do get into some of things to improve upon, namely taking care of the basketball as well as the shooting woes. Those are things that the team need to get right before they head to Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

The DBR Podcast crew will preview the Clemson game later this week. For now, continue to send us those emails at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!