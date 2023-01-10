The Duke Blue Devils have a big home game tomorrow night at Cameron Indoor Stadium when the Pittsburgh Panthers pay a visit in the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season. The DBR Podcast preview the game in Episode 476.

Jason, Donald, and Sam take us through what to expect from the Pitt Panthers, from what they’ve done lately to some of their strengths and weaknesses. Pitt, who is tied for 2nd in the ACC standings, has been really good so far, and Jeff Capel has the team playing tough and with passion. Donald hones in on Pitt’s overall play, Jason gives us the metrics, and Sam tells us a few players to watch out for when the teams hit the floor tomorrow.

After the break, we say goodbye to Sam, and Jason and Donald go through some of Duke’s shootings stats on the season. They aren’t very good, and their conference stats have not been great overall. Still, there’s room for improvement, and we focus on some comments head coach Jon Scheyer made in his press conference about social media negativity. We end by congratulating one of our listeners on her expert sleuthing on the whereabouts of a former Duke player.

Continue to send us emails to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!