Next Up - A Family Brawl With Jeff Capel’s Pitt

On Wednesday, Jeff Capel brings his Pitt Panthers to Cameron, and it’s a bit of a role reversal: Pitt is 11-5 and tied for second in the ACC while Duke is 12-4 and in a six-way tie for fourth place.

Capel seemed to be on the hot seat when the season started. Pitt, remember, started 3-3 and while the losses were to solid teams - West Virginia, Michigan and VCU - they were by an average of 20 points.

Since then?

Pitt has lost to Vanderbilt and Clemson, with both losses being 75-74 and won everything else. Which is a bit of a change, and a good one.

Capel has not yet had a winning season at Pitt, finishing 14-19, 16-17, 10-12 and 11-21. You can toss out the Covid year, as we always suggest, but even so, it’s been a tough haul.

It was made worse by a number of transfers who might have helped. Capel had a roster with Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney in 2019-20. All left. Last year, promising point guard Femi Odukale departed for Seton Hall. Although his AD Heather Lyke gave a public pledge of support, things seemed dire for Capel.

To make matters worse, John Hugley, who is a solid young big, was injured early and, for reasons that remain unclear, hasn’t played since December 10th when he had 10 ineffective minutes against Sacred Heart.

Like NC State’s DJ Burns, Hugely is a big kid and it may just be harder for him to remain in top shape or to recover from an injury.

Whatever is going on with him, it’s limiting Pitt’s rotation. Capel played nine guys against Clemson, but one, Jorge Diaz Graham, played just a single minute. Blake Hinson fouled out and both Federiko Federiko and Jorge’s twin, Guillermo, finished with four. And since three starters had 52 of Pitt’s 74 points, including 14 by Hinson, his fouling out obviously hurt: the rest of the team only managed 15 points.

Whether he starts or not, Hugley would help.

Hinson has been a major addition. The well-traveled junior - he has been at Mississippi and Iowa State previously although he didn't play during his two years in Ames - has been a revelation for Pitt. He’s averaging 16.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.6 apg. He’s a big part of their success.

Charlotte native Jamarius Burton is close behind at 16.6 ppg. In his last three games, Burton has scored 31, 15 and 28.

He’s also hitting 44.8 percent on threes.

Greg Elliot, an experienced transfer from Marquette, is also shooting well from outside at 39.1 percent and Hinson is not bad either at 35.4 percent.

Federicko has been the biggest surprise. He came to the US from Finland and did a stint at Northern Oklahoma, a JUCO, before moving on to Pitt as a sophomore. He’s not having a huge statistical impact but he is certainly capable inside and has helped to overcome the loss of Hugley, which, at the time, looked like a crippling blow. At 6-11, he’s long-armed and mobile. He’s averaging 1.6 blocks a game but keep in mind that he’s only playing 21.6 mpg, which makes that more imposing.

Nelly Cummings, a grad student transfer from Colgate, has handled the point well. He’s averaging 5.1 apg and runs the team smoothly. You don’t want this guy anywhere near the foul line. It’s not like he gets to the line 20 times a night, but this is a pretty amazing statistic: he has only missed one free throw this season, against Northern Florida on December 17th. Again, he’s not getting to the line as much as some other guys do, but still, who does that? It’s pretty amazing. No one shoots 96.3 for the season, but still. Pretty great.

NIke Sibande is back and he’s likely to be a factor. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury but he’s in the rotation and dangerous.

The twins are playing as well, although, like Kyle and Matt Filipowski who are at Duke and Harvard respectively, they are at different levels. Jorge is getting more minutes and his stat line is generally better. It’s kind of fascinating that in both cases, the brothers are genetically identical but on very different trajectories athletically (Harvard’s Filipowski has only played in three games so far but we don’t know why. He might be injured).

As for Duke, the beatdown in Raleigh is behind them and presumably, lessons applied. Duke had to hold on to win at Boston College, but there were some impressive spurts there, not least of all by Dariq Whitehead, who increasingly looks like a pro.

However, Duke will almost certainly be without point guard and captain Jeremy Roach, who is still getting over his toe injury. That’s a major concern for a young Duke squad.

Duke should have an advantage inside though. Filipowski has been a bit erratic lately but showed what he can do against quality teams and started getting back to that level at BC. He still needs to master discretion and, for one, to stop trying his spin move in traffic. It’s a great move, it really is, but when you do it with a small guard ready to pounce it’s counter productive.

Ryan Young has also really come on and, in Roach’s absence, has emerged as an unnamed captain and unquestioned leader. People have buzzed about his inside scoring talents for some time, but he is also a terrific passer.

One of the beneficiaries of that could be Dereck Lively, but the young big has struggled. No one doubts his talent. He’s a superb shotblocker and has been reliable on lobs and such, but he has not yet hit his considerable stride.

Mark Mitchell has started to excel, although also not consistently. In his last seven games, he has hit for 17, 2, 14, 8, 6 and 14.

But against Iowa, he shot 6-8. Against Wake Forest, 4-8. Against Florida State, 3-6 Against NC State, 3-6 and against BC, 4-6.

He was aggressive at BC, getting to the line and shooting 6-7 from there.

He’s also been a good defender. It’s harder to quantify that easily but he gets after it. He could give Hinson some trouble defensively.

Tyrese Proctor had been coming off the bench for a couple of games but started at BC as Roach couldn’t run point. He seems like he’s been forcing it at times, at times heading into the lane with no plan, for one. Like Filipowski, he needs to learn to pick his spots, but also like Filipowski, he’s legit. He just needs some things to go his way and he’ll be fine.

Duke needs to work on its inside presence a bit. Young has been sensational but he can’t do it all. Filipowski likes the three, and he can hit it, but he can help more inside too. And if Lively is primarily a shotblocker and defender as a freshman, that’s fine. He has time to mature.

The guy who could be a major factor for Duke is Whitehead. He’s been rusty following his injury, but he had a 13 point first half at BC. Now that he’s getting into meaningful game shape, he’s beautiful to watch. He’s quick, he can get to the basket when he wants (though his late missed dunk at BC off a beautiful Filipowski steal and subsequent pass was nearly disastrous), his three point shooting is getting better and better and he doesn’t mind defending.

Capel’s going to worry about him. He hasn’t had a full-on explosion yet but it's coming.

It may not be pretty, but this should be a really interesting game. It could be the basketball equivalent of hand-to-hand combat as both teams are well coached and get after it on defense.

And both teams have issues. Duke is young and inconsistent and missing its most important player while Pitt is missing Hugely and has a thin rotation. Fouls could be key either way.

If Duke wins, particularly if it pulls away late in front of a pulsating Cameron crowd, you have to wonder what might go through Capel’s mind. He’s spent a lot of time on the Duke sideline and has seen how that works. What would it be like to be him if it happens to Pitt? He’ll understand - it’s an inexorable pressure on a visiting team and sometimes, there's nothing you can do to stop it.

Of course there’s no guarantee that it will go that way. He’s a smart coach and has talent to work with. We expect a close, hard-fought game. Hopefully Duke can manage to win.

As always, we’ll add links as we find them.