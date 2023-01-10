Jeff Capel, Jon Scheyer Discuss Their Friendship And Wednesday’s Duke-Pitt Game

We’ll post our Duke-Pitt preview shortly, but one of the things that will be talked about is the coaching matchup between Jeff Capel and Jon Scheyer.

Both of them played for Duke under Mike Krzyzewski, both went to a national championship game (Capel lost while Scheyer won his) and both were assistants to Kryzyzewski before becoming head coaches.

Good friends, they spent time Monday talking about each other and their teams.

They both obviously draw on their Duke experience. Capel continues Coach K’s philosophy of not defining players by position other than point guard, which he says is the only real position left in the game. Between K’s former assistants - let’s say Scheyer, Chris Collins, Mike Brey and Capel - Capel so far is the one who most stylistically resembles Krzyzewski.

Scheyer carries on Duke’s tradition of defensive excellence but he may be diverging from Krzyzewski’s offensive ideas, and that’s fine. In his day, Coach K diverged from Bob Knight’s approach. You have to figure it out for yourself.

Still, seeing the two square off in Cameron is going to be a bit strange. Capel is always a welcome visitor - it wasn’t too long ago that Krzyzewski misunderstood what the Crazies were saying during a Pitt visit and yelled at them to stop because Capel was one of ours.

However, Capel is also correct when he says that all that is out the window once the game starts. Pitt is here to win, just as Duke is. And that’s how it should be.